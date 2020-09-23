Left Menu
Development News Edition

BDC chairman killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam

Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:37 IST
BDC chairman killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists opened fire at Singh who died on the spot.

"Today at around 1945 hrs, terrorists fired upon BDC Chairman Khag Budgam Bhupinder Singh, who died on spot. Singh had two personal security officers (PSOs) from District Police Line (DPL) Budgam. He had dropped the PSOs in police station Khag and had proceeded towards his residence in Aloochibagh Srinagar," Jammu and Kashmir Police said. "However, without informing police, the said PP (Singh) moved to Village Dalwash (ancestral home) where he was attacked upon," they said.

Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah expressed condolences over Singh's death. "Very sorry to hear about the assassination of BDC councillor Bhupinder Singh. Mainstream grassroot political workers are easy targets for militants and unfortunately in recent years, the threat to them has only increased. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylors death. The jury announced that...

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

When is Rick and Morty Season 5 be released Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the fifth season. The series has significant fan base across the world with many predicting that the team already commenced working on Ric...

Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites

An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday. The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles 22,000 kilometres of Earth, well below many of the com...

Brazil's Sao Paulo likely to start COVID-19 immunization in December

The governor of Brazils So Paulo state, Joo Doria, said on Wednesday the state is likely to start to immunize its population with Chinas Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in mid-December, pending regulatory approval. Brazil has the third-highest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020