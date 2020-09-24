Encounter concluded in J-K's Awantipora without any collateral damage
ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:43 IST
The encounter in which one unidentified terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in at Maghama area of Tral, Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, has concluded without any collateral damage, said police on Thursday. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the search is still going on.
"#TralEncounterUpdate: #Encounter at #Machama concluded without any collateral damage. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Search is still going on," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Earlier on September 22, one unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in an encounter in Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.
On September 17, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar during a joint cordon and search operation by Srinagar Police and CRPF. (ANI)
