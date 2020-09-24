Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expects to reach an agreement soon with the OPEC+ group over increasing Iraq's crude oil exports, state news agency INA cited him as saying on Thursday.
OPEC's second-biggest producer, Iraq has failed in the past to fully comply with OPEC+ oil output reductions, pumping above its production targets since the pact was first signed in 2016 between OPEC+ and its allies led by Russia. The low prices resulting from the OPEC+ cuts have squeezed Iraq's finances, challenging a government struggling to tackle the fallout from years of war and rampant corruption. Iraq relies on oil to fund 97% of its state budget.
INA quoted Abdul Jabbar as telling state-owned daily newspaper Al-Sabah that an agreement with OPEC+ was imminent over increasing Iraq's exports. It did not give further details. The OPEC+ cuts would last until the end of 2021, Abdul Jabbar was quoted as saying.
"Abdul Jabbar told al-Sabah the rising prices of crude and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world will cast a shadow over the organisation's future decisions," INA said. "He added that negotiations are ongoing, and there is a dialogue with everyone over making decisions that contribute to a recovery in global oil prices."
