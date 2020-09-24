Uttarakhand CM condoles demise of former BJP MLA Krishna Chandra Punetha
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed condolences on the demise of Krishna Chandra Punetha, former MLA of Pithoragarh and BJP leader who passed away on Wednesday night.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:22 IST
"It was very sad to hear the news of the demise of former MLA Pithoragarh and senior leader of @bjp4uk Shri Krishna Chandra Punetha Ji. His departure is an irreparable loss for the state and the party. May his soul rest in peace and God give power to the bereaved family to deal with the loss. Peace," Rawat said in a tweet.
Punetha, a two-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pithoragarh assembly seat in undivided Uttar Pradesh, died at his home in Lohaghat in Champawat district on Wednesday night. (ANI)
