Oxygen levels, pulse rate, BP under control, being attended by expert doctors: Sahasrabuddhe

BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who had been admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for COVID-19, said his oxygen levels, pulse rate, and BP are under control and he is being attended by expert doctors. "Countless friends and well-wishers are affectionately enquiring about my health! Senior leaders in the Party too are regularly enquiring. Since last Friday, I am in AIIMS Delhi, well attended by expert doctors," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.

"Oxygen levels, pulse rate, and BP are under control. Appetite is ok but my body temperature is like a HSC student. Not happy with 96-97 and every 12 hours wants to touch 100! But besides that no other worries. Am practising pranayam and regular prarthna! Your wishes are my great strength. Support of sr leaders and blessings of Devi are with me!" he added. Sahasrabuddhe had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

