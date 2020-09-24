Left Menu
Fit India Dialogue focuses on fitness interests of every age group: PM Modi

Shri Modi interacted with various sportspersons, fitness experts and others during the Fit India Dialogue event organised on the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:21 IST
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju said that MyGov has registered more than 1 crore people for this unique program of the Fit India Dialogue envisioned by the Prime Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, via virtual conferencing today.

Shri Modi interacted with various sportspersons, fitness experts and others during the Fit India Dialogue event organised on the occasion. The virtual dialogue was conducted in a casual and informal manner where the participants shared with the Prime Minister their life experiences and their fitness mantra. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju participated in the event virtually.

The influencers, who shared their thoughts on fitness and health, include Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Fitness icon and winner of the Ironman Triathalon Milind Soman; Paralympian gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia; nutrition expert RujutaDiwekar, who has been vocal about using local ingredients in diets and following simple fitness regimes and is the author of several best-selling books on diet and nutrition; Afshan Ashiq a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now trains other girls in football; Swami ShivadhyanamSaraswati, an alumnus of IIT and MIT representing the Bihar School of Yoga and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal's Mukul Kanitkar, who is renowned for his research for National Resurgence and is an educationist, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the Fit India Dialogue focuses on the fitness interests of every age group and brings into play different dimensions of fitness. He said that within a year, this fitness movement has become a movement of the people, and a movement of positivity. Constant awareness about health and fitness is also increasing in the country, and activeness has also increased. I am happy that Yoga, Asanas, Exercise, Walking, Running, Swimming, healthy food habits, healthy lifestyle, are now becoming part of our natural consciousness. He said the Fit India movement has proved its influence and relevance in this corona period in spite of the restrictions.

The Prime Minister said staying fit is not as difficult a task as some think. With a little discipline and a little hard work, you can always be healthy. He gave the mantra 'Fitness dose, Half an hour every day' for everyone's health. He urged everyone to practice yoga, or badminton, tennis or football, karate or kabaddi for at least 30 minutes daily. He said today the Youth Ministry and Health Ministry together released Fitness protocols.

The Prime Minister said today awareness about fitness has become worldwide. World Health Organization - WHO has made a Global strategy on diet, physical activity and health. They have issued a global recommendation on Physical activity also. Today many countries like Australia, Germany, Britain and the US have set new goals for fitness and are working on them. A large-scale campaign is going on in many such countries at the moment and more and more citizens are joining the routine of daily exercise.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju said that MyGov has registered more than 1 crore people for this unique program of the Fit India Dialogue envisioned by the Prime Minister. Shri Rijiju added that last year, the PM had said that it has to be a people's movement and it should be driven by the people and I can say happily that in the last 1 year, there has been a lot of development. He further said that we have envisaged Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols for three age groups: 5 – 18, 18 – 65 and above 65.

The Fit India Movement envisioned by Honourable PM and launched by him on August 29, 2019, has seen collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.

The Fit India Dialogue aims to draw ideas of health and fitness from citizens in taking the Fit India Movement forward.

(With Inputs from PIB)

