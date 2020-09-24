Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills to adversely affect interests of 62 cr farmers, labours: AICC

The Congress on Thursday termed three farm bills as "anti-farmer" and said that it would adversely affect the interest of 62 crores farmers and farm labours by destroying the agriculture produce market system (APMC) in the country.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:34 IST
Farm bills to adversely affect interests of 62 cr farmers, labours: AICC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Thursday termed three farm bills as "anti-farmer" and said that it would adversely affect the interest of 62 crores farmers and farm labours by destroying the agriculture produce market system (APMC) in the country. The party cited Bihar as an example, saying in 2006 the APMC Act was abolished in the state resulting in a bad situation for farmers whose produce was purchased at cheaper rates by middlemen and sold in other states at MSP after earning profits. "The three anti-farmer bills passed by the BJP government will adversely affect the interests of 62 crore farmers and farm labourers by destroying the APMC. The farmers will neither get the minimum support price (MSP), nor will they get the market rate of his produce," Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters here. Flanked by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmed Mir and other senior party leaders, Khera said the three laws were passed after bypassing parliamentary traditions and genuine objections of the Congress and other opposition parties. He said this will have disastrous consequences as 86 per cent of small and marginal farmers having less than five acres of land will go from being owners to contract labourers under the new laws. He said that the BJP government under the garb of new legislation wants to implement the Shanta Kumar Committee Report, thus bringing an end to the procurement system based on MSP through the FCI. Khera said this will result in farmers being solely dependent upon contract farming where a big company will determine the rates of the produce at its own discretion.

Khera said the new system, by abolishing the stock limit of agriculture products, will neither benefit farmers nor consumers. He said it will benefit only hoarders and black- marketeers who will purchase the items at cheaper rates and sell them at higher rates. The Congress leader quoted a 2020-21 report which stated that the government stocks pulses after purchasing from farmers and sells it in the open market when the next crop of pulses comes in, as a result of which the farmer does not get the market rate of their crop. The Modi government's claim that farmers will now be free to sell their agriculture produce anywhere in the country is a blatant lie, Khera alleged, adding that even under the existing system, the farmers are at a liberty to sell their produce anywhere as there are no restrictions under the APMC Act.

The Congress leader said that with an average land holding of two acre or less, a small farmer is not expected to take his produce from one state to another for a better price. He said the farmer will sell it at a nearby mandi at MSP which, if abolished, will be detrimental to the farmers. He said that with the abolishment of these grains and fruit and vegetable markets, crores of people dependent on them in the shape of labourers, transporters and others allied jobs, will lose their livelihood and the states will lose revenue which they use to earn as market fee and rural developmental funds. The Congress leader cited Punjab as an example which earned Rs 736 crore as market fee and almost an equal amount as rural developmental funds during the procurement of wheat. He said Rs 613 crore was earned by wholesale dealers as commission and this amount was not paid by farmers but by the Food Corporation of India or other private companies procuring at MSP.

Khera also questioned how the mandi system will survive when any transaction in the APMC was going to be taxed but outside there would be no such fee.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Stolen assets of developing countries must be returned: Pak PM tells UN panel

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to take decisive actions to counter illicit flows of money and said that the stolen assets of developing countries must be returned immediately. Khan was addre...

Becton Dickinson reaches $60 million settlement over pelvic mesh devices

Becton Dickinson and Co said on Thursday it has reached a 60 million settlement with the attorneys general of 48 U.S. states and Washington D.C., resolving allegations it concealed the risks of now-discontinued pelvic mesh devices. The Fran...

Ex Cambridge Analytica boss banned over 'unethical services' - UK agency

The former head of now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica has been banned from running limited liability companies in Britain for seven years for letting staff offer unethical services, a state agency said.Alexander Nix w...

Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank channelled suspicious money through Lithuania - Danish media

Danske Bank helped Deutsche Bank facilitate suspicious trades worth over 600 million through its branch in Lithuania between 2012 and 2015, Danish media outlets reported on Thursday. The reports, by newspapers Berlingske and Politiken and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020