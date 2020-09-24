Rajnath Singh expresses condolences over Angadi's demise, meets bereaved family members

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid his tributes to union minister Suresh Angadi, who passed away on Wednesday, and met bereaved family members to express his condolences. "Paid my last respects to Rail Rajya Mantri Suresh Angadiji. Also met with the bereaved family members and expressed my heartfelt condolences," Singh said in a tweet.

The union cabinet also condoled the demise of Angadi and passed a resolution. Home Minister Amit Shah joined the union cabinet via video conferencing to pay tributes and offer condolences on Suresh Angadi's demise.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed their condolences. Angadi died on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was undergoing treatment. (ANI)