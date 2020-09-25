Cypriot soccer ramps up coronavirus testing

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
Italys state lender CDP said on Friday it had created a National Tourism Fund to invest up to 2 billion euros 2.3 billion in the hotel sector, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The CDP said it would invest 750 million euros in hotels dee...
The following are the topexpected stories at 1710 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. A copy on Sachin Tendulkar.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PREVIEW Karthik ...
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests. The far...
FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls White House Washington President Donald Trump will accept the results of a free and fair election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears trigger...