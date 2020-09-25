Left Menu
Development News Edition

US announces $108 million in more humanitarian aid for South Sudan people

Heavy rains and flooding, fighting between various armed groups, food-insecurity, a deteriorating economic situation, and the COVID-19 pandemic have compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis in South Sudan. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:13 IST
US announces $108 million in more humanitarian aid for South Sudan people
The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in South Sudan and continues to stand with the South Sudanese people.  Image Credit: Twitter(@JBarsaUSAID)

The United States announced nearly $108 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of the Republic of South Sudan. This new funding brings U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan to nearly $907 million since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2020, including more than $64 million in supplemental humanitarian aid to respond to the pandemic of COVID-19 in the region.

Heavy rains and flooding, fighting between various armed groups, food-insecurity, a deteriorating economic situation, and the COVID-19 pandemic have compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis in South Sudan. With this new funding, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide emergency food assistance to millions of South Sudanese.

Since the start of the current crisis in South Sudan in December 2013, the U.S. Government has been funding health care, access to clean water and sanitation, assistance to the survivors of gender-based violence, and support for the transport of humanitarian workers and relief supplies. USAID's humanitarian food assistance alone reaches more than 1.3 million South Sudanese each month.

The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in South Sudan and continues to stand with the South Sudanese people. We appreciate all donors who have stepped up with funding and continue to encourage others to increase their efforts to help meet the growing needs in the country.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Trump rallies supporters in key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina; Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. House Democrats crafting new 2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that c...

Paytm Mall FY20 loss down 60 pc to Rs 479 crore

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall on Friday said its loss narrowed by 60 pc to Rs 479 crore in 2019-20 on account of reduction in assortment size, cashback and promotions. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,171 crore in 2018-19.During the last ...

Health News Roundup: Singapore COVID-19-testing 'SwabBot' pushes boundaries; EU air safety head says in-flight COVID infection risks marginal and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.COVID-19 outbreak hits EU patrol boat docked in ItalySome 51 out of 186 crew members of a European Union naval vessel on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, the EUs Irini military...

Poster of sexual harassment accused to be displayed at road crossings in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government will put up posters of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings across the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to the state police on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020