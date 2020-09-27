Left Menu
Centre offers processed moong, urad to states at subsidised rate for retail sale

The Centre has offered to provide processed moong and urad pulses from its buffer stock to state governments for retail sale at a subsidised rate in the current lean period in a bid to check any possible price rise, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 10:35 IST
The Centre has offered to provide processed moong and urad pulses from its buffer stock to state governments for retail sale at a subsidised rate in the current lean period in a bid to check any possible price rise, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan. Moong will be offered at Rs 92 per kg and urad at Rs 84-96 per kg, much lower than prevailing retail market prices, she said. "This is a new retail price intervention mechanism which has been approved by the Group of Ministers recently. Under this initiative, the central government will provide processed moong and urad to state governments either in bulk quantity or in one or half kilo pack for retail sale," Nandan told PTI.

Pulses will be offered from the buffer stock created with the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF). States after evaluating their requirement can lift pulses from the central buffer by paying upfront, she said.   Pulses will be offered at a subsidised rate comprising minimum support price plus other charges for a period of two months till arrival of new crop. The order for moong was issued on September 14 and for urad, it is in the process, she said. The secretary said the processing, lifting and transportation charges as well as dealers' margin will be borne by the central government, which was not done earlier. "We are offloading at MSP plus other changes. For instance, we are offering moong dal to states at Rs 92/kg while an average retail price in the market is about Rs 100 per kg," she said.

Urad whole will be offered at Rs 84 per kg, urad dhuli at Rs 90 per kg and urad gota at Rs 96 per kg from the buffer stock, she said. "This is a targeted intervention and will help check any possible price rise during the lean period till the new crop comes," Nandan said.

At subsidised rates, states can either directly lift the pulses for retail distribution through their own agencies or ask central implementing agency Nafed to deliver, she said. The Centre has a buffer stock of over one lakh tonnes of urad and two lakh tonnes of moong under the PSF at present.

