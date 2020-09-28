One held, 5 kg heroin seized by Assam Police

The Assam Police seized about 5 kg of heroin near its border with Nagaland last night. The market value of the recovered heroin is believed to be Rs 25 crores. One person has been arrested, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed on Monday. He stated that the operation was a part of an ongoing drive against drugs, declared by the police on June 26.

"The war on drugs is on and the Assam Police just delivered the biggest blow yet to the drug mafias! The Karbi Anglong Police last night seized a whopping 5 KGs of quality Heroin at Assam Nagaland border. Kudos to the team!," he tweeted. In another tweet, he said, "The market value of the 5.05 kg of heroin recovered is said to be Rs 25 Crores! One Ismail Ali, S/o Akabor Ali under Jogighopa Police Station has been taken into custody. This operation is part of an ongoing drive against drugs declared by DGP Assam on June 26." (ANI)