STF, Assam Police arrests two drug peddlers, seizes 1.5 kg heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 1.5 kg of heroin and apprehended two drug peddlers in Guwahati on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:13 IST
Visuals of recovered heroin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 1.5 kg of heroin and apprehended two drug peddlers in Guwahati on Sunday. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) told ANI that source input was received at STF, Assam that some Tripura and Manipur-based narcotics dealers had planned to bring in a huge quantity of narcotics to Guwahati and some Jalukbari-based peddlers were the vendees.

"The info was verified and cross-verified. Finding the input to be credible and concrete, a team under the supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) and led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional SP (STF) was formed and the narcotics-carrying vehicle was intercepted near APSC Office, Khanapara. Two passengers were found and in the back seat (left side) one maroon-colored bag was found. The bag was checked and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. Two carriers namely Jamal Ali of Champupara and Salim Uddin of Goroimari, both residents of the area under police station Goroimari were apprehended.

The top police officer said that necessary legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

