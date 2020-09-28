ICMR launches dedicated vaccine portal and national clinical registry for COVID-19

Left Menu
New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI) The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday launched a dedicated vaccine portal and national clinical registry of COVID-19 to address queries of the people on vaccine development and unveiled the historical timeline of ICMR since its inception in 1911.

28-09-2020
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI) The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday launched a dedicated vaccine portal and national clinical registry of COVID-19 to address queries of the people on vaccine development and unveiled the historical timeline of ICMR since its inception in 1911. The National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 will collect systematic data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, clinical course of COVID-19 disease, disease spectrum and outcomes of patients. The data will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes etc.

While inaugurating the web portal of the apex medical research body, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "To disseminate the vaccine-related information the exclusive portal will be helpful in creating awareness among the masses. The portal provides useful and important information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals." "The portal on National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 developed by ICMR will be immensely useful. The registry will aim at collecting good quality real-time clinical data to inform evidence-based clinical practice, research, formulating guidelines and policymaking."

Dr Vardhan also launched the Mobile Stroke Unit. He said, "In view of the large burden of stroke and absence of stroke care facilities in Assam, this initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people. The mobile unit, through teleconsultation ensures timely and appropriate treatment to people." "The vaccine portal consists of all the information regarding the Indian efforts towards vaccine development against various diseases including the most recent COVID-19. Interested people can visit the website on https://vaccine.icmr.org.in to get the latest information on vaccine development," said Dr Lokesh Sharma, scientist at ICMR.

On India's fight against COVID-19, Vardhan said, "India's continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the Covid-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having one lab to over 1,800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests." So far, total Covid-19 in India has crossed 60 lakh mark with 95,542 fatalities. (ANI)

