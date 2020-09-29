3 die after under-construction building collapses in Vadodara
Three persons died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura here late Monday night.ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-09-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 05:08 IST
Rescue operation underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
