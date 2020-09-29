Left Menu
Development News Edition

83 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, active tally at 1,037

Nagaland reported 83 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:07 IST
83 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, active tally at 1,037
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland reported 83 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. As many as 17 people, including five non-COVID patients, have died till 3 pm today, the department said.

A total of 6,040 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the state out of which 1,037 are active cases. While 4,942 people have recovered from the disease, there are 1,002 asymptomatic patients in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala homestay owner, two others in serious condition after consuming spurious liquor

Three people including the owner of a homestay, who allegedly consumed spurious liquor on September 26, are in a serious condition and undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Ernakulam district, police said on Tuesday. While one person...

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

With speculations rife about a possible Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in the state, two Karnataka ministers said on Tuesday they were ready to accept any decision taken by the BJP leadership. According to sources close to Chief Minister B...

Karnataka CM's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya, MLA, tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Honnalli constituency said he underwent a test as some changes were observed in his hea...

Botswana extends emergency measures to combat virus

Botswana has extended its state of emergency for a further six months to combat the spread of COVID-19. The southern African country will maintain several restrictions, including limits to international travelers and tourism, in contrast to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020