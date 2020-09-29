Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers in Haryana protest delay in paddy procurement

Secretary, Market Committee, Kurukshetra, Harjeet Singh said farmers submitted a memorandum to the SDM and demanded that their produce be procured at the earliest. He said the procurement could not start even on Tuesday as the rice millers refused to make purchases till some of their demands were accepted by the state government.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:15 IST
Farmers in Haryana protest delay in paddy procurement

Farmers held protests at various mandis in Haryana's Kurukshetra district for the third day on Tuesday, alleging delay in paddy procurement and a lack of coordination between the government departments and various agencies. Farmers in Karnal district also protested over glitches in the procurement process.

The state government started procurement in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar from September 27, while in other districts it began on Tuesday. Agitating farmers raised slogans against the state government in Kurukshetra, Pipli, Pehowa and Ladwa.

Thanesar Sub-Divisional Magisrate Akhil Pilani tried to pacify the protesters, who complained that they were waiting in the mandis for seven-eight days to sell their crops. Secretary, Market Committee, Kurukshetra, Harjeet Singh said farmers submitted a memorandum to the SDM and demanded that their produce be procured at the earliest.

He said the procurement could not start even on Tuesday as the rice millers refused to make purchases till some of their demands were accepted by the state government. Besides, he said, the portal of the market committee was also not working. In many cases, it shows very less cultivable land registered by farmers on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal due to which they are not getting gate-pass to sell the crop in the 'mandi'.

Agitating farmers threatened that they would block vehicular traffic on Wednesday if the procurement process does not start by then. Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh said not just Kurukshetra, farmers were facing problems in other mandis of the state as well.

He said they held a two-hour meeting with Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, PK Das, in Chandigarh regarding the problems faced by the farmers. “We did not get any concrete assurance regarding our problems,” he said.

Gurnam Singh said the BKU has given a call for protest in front of the mandis on Wednesday. On Tuesday, farmers in Pipli and Ladwa raised anti-government slogans, those in Pehowa blocked traffic on the Chandigarh-Hisar highway for over five hours.

DSP, Pehowa, Gurmaij Singh said traffic had to be diverted. A farmer said the state government should resolve issues with rice millers as well as farmers to relax the condition for moisture content and take paddy even with higher content of 17 percent fixed by the government.

On Monday, farmers at a ''mandi'' had also locked up the secretary and other staff of the Market Committee inside the office. They relented after a large police contingent reached the spot to control the situation..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Class 12 boy killed by friend in Jalandhar over friendship with girl

A Class 12 student was killed allegedly by his friend who disapproved of his friendship with a girl he liked in Jalandhar, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old was hit by a cricket bat and strangulated when he was alone in his home in Canto...

Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters to help ally Azerbaijan

Turkey on Tuesday denied reports that it sent Syrian fighters to help its ally Azerbaijan fight Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the assertions were part of Armenias attempts to create dark propaganda about Turkey. O...

TUI cruise ship crew negative for COVID-19 after docked at Greek port

Twelve crew members of a cruise ship that docked at Piraeus port near Athens on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus in repeat checks by Greek health authorities, the ships operator TUI Cruises said.The Mein Shiff 6 cruise ship had depar...

SEC to test face recognition technology software in ensuing local body polls

Face Recognition software would be tested in about 150 polling stations in the ensuing local body elections,Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said on Tuesday. The software, an advanced innovation to identify voters with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020