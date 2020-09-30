Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices in the red amid weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices were down on Wednesday. At 10

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:41 IST
Equity indices in the red amid weak global cues
Reprsentative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were down on Wednesday. At 10:00 am, the BSE was down by 95 points or 0.25 per cent and was trading at 37,876, while Nifty was trading also dipped by 7 points or -0.06 per cent at 11,215. The top gainers in the BSE include Sun Pharma, HUL and Asian Paints.

SunPharma was trading up with shares at Rs 512 points up by 1.57 per cent, HUL was at Rs 2,055 and Asian Paints at Rs 1,979. Top gainers at NSE included CIPLA, Dr Reddy and Divi's Laboratories Limited.

CIPLA was trading at Rs 789 up by 3.49 per cent, Dr Reddy at Rs 5,225 up by 2.77 per cent and Divi's Laboratories Limited was trading at Rs 3,119. Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Wednesday announced that General Atlantic,a leading global growth equity investor, will invest Rs 3,675 crores into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This is the third strategic investment in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), within a month. The stock of the index heavyweight was up by 5 points or 0.22 per cent and was trading at Rs 2,250. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mustafizur regrets IPL miss after postponement of Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman rues missing out on playing in the IPL and the perks that come with it after the postponement of his national teams tour of Sri Lanka amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB Pre...

UP police 'detained' Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, its Delhi unit head, allege their associates

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and its Delhi unit head Himanshu Balmiki have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while on their way to Hathras accompanying the family of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim, his associates alle...

Security stepped up in vicinity of Lucknow court ahead of Babri case verdict

Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special court here, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building. Wooden barricades were erected near most ...

PM Modi has directed strictest action against Hathras culprits: Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that strictest action should be taken against the culprits involved in Hathras gang-rape incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji spoke to me over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020