VisionRI shortlisted to prepare participation plans for Indigenous, Afro-Ecuadorian and Montubio communities in Ecuador

The project is aimed at ensuring the participation of Indigenous Communities, Communities, Peoples, and Nationalities for consultation and for them to contribute from their visions and interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:14 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for a project to prepare participation plans for Indigenous, Afro-Ecuadorian, and Montubios Peoples and Nationalities in Ecuador. The project is aimed at ensuring the participation of Indigenous Communities, Communities, Peoples, and Nationalities for consultation and for them to contribute from their visions and interests.

The communes, communities, Indigenous Peoples and Nationalities, Afro-Ecuadorians and Montubios are constitutionally guaranteed the right to participate in the definition of policies, public issues that concern them, as well as in the design and decision of their priorities in the plans and projects of the state through their representatives in the official bodies determined by law. The participation plans formulated as part of this assignment would be a step in the direction to help public bodies like the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES) and other stakeholders establish mechanisms so that these groups are actively involved in the process of formulation, execution, and evaluation of the project and its corresponding programs.

"Inclusion of indigenous people in decision-making has considerable scope to boost the growth of a country and its people. VisionRI has the required experience to carry out this project and we are confident of bagging the assignment," said Mr. J.P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

The selected consultant firm will be required to formulate participation plans for Indigenous, Afro-Ecuadorian, and Montubios Peoples and Nationalities within the framework of the Social Security Networks project (RPS). The consultant firm will also identify potential impacts and opportunities that indigenous communities might face with the intervention of the RPS project.

