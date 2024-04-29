India to Join World's Top Three Economies Soon: Prime Minister Modi
PTI | Bagalkote | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Our resolve is to make India among world's top three economies in next few years: PM Narendra Modi in Bagalkote, Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Economy
- Karnataka
- Bagalkote
- Prime Minister
- Speech
- Development
- Growth
- Future
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China EV maker Nio urges openness in US speech amid tensions
Man who faked hearing, speech disabilities held for thefts in Noida
Iraq's deputy prime minister, in US meeting, calls for regional restraint
Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says he will step down on May 15