Left Menu
Development News Edition

ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, committed on Wednesday to being carbon neutral by 2050, although it said a level playing field with green border adjustments and abundant, affordable clean energy would be required to get there.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:17 IST
ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, committed on Wednesday to being carbon neutral by 2050, although it said a level playing field with green border adjustments and abundant, affordable clean energy would be required to get there. The company, which makes around 5% of the world's steel, said last year it aimed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30% by 2030.

President and chief financial officer Aditya Mittal made the new commitment before speaking about the challenge of decarbonising steel at a conference. He said in a statement all regions of the world would have to contribute to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"As the world's leading steel company, we believe we have a responsibility to lead the efforts to decarbonise the steel-making process, which today has a significant carbon footprint," he said. ArcelorMittal has pilot projects looking into two areas - use of hydrogen to convert iron ore to iron and ways of becoming carbon neutral by using sustainable biomass or carbon capture and storage.

The company also set out certain policies required to hit the carbon neutral target. Mechanisms such as green border adjustments were needed so that producers could not import cheaper steel made under less stringent environmental criteria elsewhere.

Clean energy must be abundant and affordable, necessary infrastructure and finance must be in place and policymakers should accelerate the transition to a circular economy, the steelmaker said. ArcelorMittal said it would give more details of its plans before the end of this year.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

'Compfie' set to change Sri Lanka's compliance landscape

Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited, Indias no.1 company for Compliance, today announced the introduction of its Global E-Governance and Compliance Platform - Compfie in Sri Lanka in association with Colombo headquartered 3W Consu...

Power to Progress: BMW India Foundation Formed as a Non-Profit Company

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire India To lead BMW Groups corporate citizenship commitment in India. Key projects in skill development, community development, road safety and health and hygiene. Implementation in urban and...

Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf sworn in as new ruler of Kuwait

Kuwaits Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah was sworn in Wednesday as the ruling emir of the tiny oil-rich country, propelled to power by the death of his half-brother after a long career in the security services. At age 83, Sheikh ...

Becton Dickinson says COVID-19 test kit meets requirements for Europe launch

U.S. medical device maker Becton Dickinson and Co said on Wednesday its COVID-19 antigen test kit met the requirements for a launch in Europe. The approval comes as the region struggles with insufficient COVID-19 tests and long waits for re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020