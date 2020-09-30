Left Menu
Giriraj Singh releases booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday released a booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) that will guide beneficiaries and other stakeholders about the scheme. It will also serve as an indispensable tool to the beneficiaries in knowing about different activities of the PMMSY. The PMMSY scheme aims to enhance fish production to 220 lakh tons by 2024-25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:06 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Image Credit: ANI

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday released a booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) that will guide beneficiaries and other stakeholders about the scheme. Singh released the 2nd edition of the newsletter "Matsya Sampada" and the booklet on PMMSY which provides a comprehensive outline of the different components/activities of the PMMSY scheme and modalities of submission of the proposals, an official statement said.

Singh expressed confidence that this booklet will act as an all-inclusive guide to all the beneficiaries and stakeholders in assisting them in knowing the modalities of availing the benefits from the PMMSY. It will also serve as an indispensable tool to the beneficiaries in knowing about different activities of the PMMSY.

The PMMSY scheme aims to enhance fish production to 220 lakh tons by 2024-25. Singh reiterated that the ambitious scheme will result in doubling export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crore and generate about 55 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the fisheries sector over a period of next five years, the statement said.

