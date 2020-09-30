'Chandrababu Naidu spreading fear about COVID among public': Andhra Dy CM

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (NCB), stating that he was playing politics regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state by trying to create panic among the public. Speaking to the media, Srinivas said, "N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to malign the government and its efforts. He is still trying to create panic among the public. This is not the situation to play politics. People are suffering and he is creating more fear."

He praised the state government for its efforts to combat COVID-19. "At the beginning of this pandemic, there was only one lab for COVID-19 testing in the state. Within a very short span of time, we have managed to set up 14 labs. We are providing all medical care for COVID-19 patients under the ambit of Aarogyasri so that even poor people can avail treatment. The number of cases and deaths is coming down and the government is saving people from this pandemic," he said.

Cornering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Srinivas said that despite all efforts, Naidu kept slinging mud on the hard work of the state government, adding, "Chandrababu left us a legacy of a debt-ridden exchequer, yet we are striving hard to clear those and implement welfare schemes at the same time. Pro TDP media is publicising only one-sided criticism by Chandrababu Naidu and not showing our side of the story." "The Chief Minister believes that politics should be done only during election time. Now is the time to focus on public health. We are launching 16 new medical colleges and 16 super-specialty hospitals. Public health is our concern and we are going ahead in that direction. We appeal to the public not to fall in the trap of pro-TDP media," he added. (ANI)