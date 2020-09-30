Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla given additional charge of Personnel and Training department
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:47 IST
An official order said that the Competent Authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training to Ajay Kumar Bhalla with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (ANI)