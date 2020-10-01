Lance Naik killed in Pak violation of ceasefire in Poonch

One Indian soldier was killed in an incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district on Wednesday night, said Defence PRO, Jammu.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, during which Lance Naik Karnail Singh lost his life. (ANI)