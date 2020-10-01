AP IFS officer 'jumps' to death from building in Hyderabad

A senior official of the Andhra Pradesh forest department died of alleged suicide by jumping from a multi-storied residential apartment in Nagole area here early Thursday, police said. Ramana Murthy(59), a 1987-batchIndian Forest Service (IFS) officer, "jumped" to death from the fifth floor of the building, they said.

"He committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the building... So far, the reason for him to resort to such an extreme step is not known," a senior police official told PTI. Murthy was working asprincipal chief conservator of coastal zone management (CZM) in Andhra Pradesh.

The victim was staying in the apartment with his family, they added..