Rahul, Amarinder to lead three-day tractor rally across Punjab against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across the state from October 3 to 5 in protest against the Centre's newly enacted agriculture laws.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across the state from October 3 to 5 in protest against the Centre's newly enacted agriculture laws. According to a press release, all Punjab ministers and Congress MLAs will participate in the protest rallies, along with Harish Rawat, All India Congress Committee General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar.

"The tractor rallies, expected to be supported by farmer organisations across the state, will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts. The tractor rallies, to start around 11 am on each of the three days, will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols," the release quoted a Punjab Congress spokesperson. On the first day on October 3 (Saturday), the protest rally will cover a total distance of 22 km, starting with a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Nihal Singh Wala (district Moga), before crossing Lopon. The rally will then reach Jagraon (district Ludhiana), covering Chakar, Lakha and Manoke, culminating in a public meeting at Jattpura in Raikot.

On Day Two, October 4 (Sunday), a total of 20 km would be covered, starting from Barnala Chowk in Sangrur district, from where Rahul and his team will travel by car to Bhawanigarh for a public meeting, before embarking on tractors to Samana (district Patiala). He will be received at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahman, before ending the day with a public meeting at Grain Market, Samana. On October 5 (Monday), the protest will begin from Dudhan Sadhan (district Patiala) with a public meeting, and cover 10 km to Pehowa border from where Rahul will enter Haryana. (ANI)

