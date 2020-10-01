Left Menu
Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh integrated national portability cluster

With this, a total of 28 States/UTs are now seamlessly connected with each other under the One Nation One Ration Card plan.

Updated: 01-10-2020
The beneficiaries of these states can lift their entitled foodgrains under NFSA from any ePoS enabled Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice anywhere in the country, by using their existing/same ration card with Aadhaar authentication on ePoS device. Image Credit: ANI

Two more States, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh have been integrated today with existing national portability cluster of 26 States/UTsunder One Nation One Ration Card.

The necessary preparatory activities to integrate these States with the national cluster i.e. upgradation of ePoS software, integration with central IM-PDS and Annavitran portals, availability of ration cards/beneficiaries data in Central Repository, requisite testing of national portability transactions, etc. have already been completed in these two States.

With this, a total of 28 States/UTs are now seamlessly connected with each other under the One Nation One Ration Card plan. Migratory PDS beneficiaries in these 28 States/UTs can access their subsidised foodgrains at the same Scale and Central Issue Prices from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice w.e.f. 1st October 2020.

The Department of Food & Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution is implementing nation-wide portability of the benefits under NFSA through "One Nation One Ration Card" plan, which aims to provide an option to all NFSA beneficiaries. The beneficiaries of these states can lift their entitled foodgrains under NFSA from any ePoS enabled Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice anywhere in the country, by using their existing/same ration card with Aadhaar authentication on ePoS device.

This facility is already enabled seamlessly across 26 States/UT, namely - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and Ladakh. Remaining States/UTs are targeted to be integrated into national portability by March 2021.

Through this system, the migratory NFSA beneficiaries who frequently change their place of dwelling in search of temporary employment, etc. are now enabled with an option to lift their entitled quota of foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice anywhere in the 28 States/UTs by using their same/existing ration card with biometric/Aadhaar based authentication on an electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device installed at the FPSs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

