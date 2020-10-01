Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major Gen Sonali Ghosal assumes charge of Additional DG Military Nursing Service

Major General Sonali Ghosal was commissioned in 1981 and is an alumnus of School of Nursing, Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini, Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:58 IST
Major Gen Sonali Ghosal assumes charge of Additional DG Military Nursing Service
       After assuming charge Major General Sonali Ghosal said, “the quest for nursing excellence has been my core value right from the formative years in nursing. I believe that the nursing profession is upheld by its pure virtue of service, commitment to mankind and dedication”. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Major General Sonali Ghosal assumed the charge of Additional Director General Military Nursing Service today, the 01 October 2020. She took over the reins after Major General Joyce Gladys Roach relinquished the post on her superannuation on 30 September 2020, after serving in Indian Army for nearly four decades.

Major General Sonali Ghosal was commissioned in 1981 and is an alumnus of School of Nursing, Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini, Mumbai. Before assuming charge of the present post, the General Officer was Principal Matron of Army Hospital, Research & Referral, Delhi Cantt. With a service of 38 years in the Military Nursing Service, she has the distinction of serving the wounded soldiers during Operation Blue Star and Operation Sadbhawana. In recognition of her meritorious and distinguished service, she was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Card in the year 2014.

After assuming charge Major General Sonali Ghosal said, "the quest for nursing excellence has been my core value right from the formative years in nursing. I believe that the nursing profession is upheld by its pure virtue of service, commitment to mankind and dedication".

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Glenfiddich exhibits the spirit of ingenuity by re-inventing the flagship range design

New Delhi India, October 1 ANINewsVoir Glenfiddich, the Worlds Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, pays homage to its origins in the Valley of the Deer with a striking new packaging design for its 12 and 15-year old iconic whiskies. The...

Europeans, UK tell U.N. Navalny poisoning a 'threat to international peace, security'

The poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny constitutes a threat to international peace and security, Britain, France, Germany, Estonia and Belgium wrote in a letter to the United Nations Security Council, seen by Reuters on Thursday.We ...

Facebook's Workplace partners Deloitte to help companies work remotely

Facebook on Thursday announced a global alliance with Deloitte to help companies to use the social media groups Workplace tool to meet the challenges of remote working. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed work for millions around the world wh...

Ex-PM Deve Gowda asks UP government to immediately release Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately release Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others who were detained by the police there while they were on way to meet the fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020