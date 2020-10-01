Left Menu
Development News Edition

SARS welcomes 10-year prison sentence handed to fraudster

In a statement, the revenue collector said Sheritha Hariram, 55, was sentenced in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 29 September on six counts of fraud amounting to R1 981 762.19 and three theft charges amounting to R1 195 706.39.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:07 IST
SARS welcomes 10-year prison sentence handed to fraudster
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter applauded the investigators responsible for the successful conviction and sentencing on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has welcomed a 10-year prison sentence handed to a Durban businesswoman for submitting fraudulent Value-Added Tax (VAT) claims.

In a statement, the revenue collector said Sheritha Hariram, 55, was sentenced in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on 29 September on six counts of fraud amounting to R1 981 762.19 and three theft charges amounting to R1 195 706.39.

The ten-year effective sentence came about after the magistrate sentenced her to two terms of 10 years each and two terms of five years each, resulting in a total of 30 years direct imprisonment. However, all of the sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

"The magistrate heard evidence that Hariram registered a company, Gallop Administration CC, while she was still working for a firm of accountants, who were doing the accounting work for a horse racing administration company," said SARS.

Gallop Administration then applied to SARS to be appointed as a horse racing agent. With such authority, Gallop Administration was authorised to claim VAT refunds on behalf of racehorse owners, who were not registered for VAT.

The revenue collector said the court found that Hariram had used agents to solicit clients in the racehorse industry and paid them a commission for any clients sent to her. Gallop Administration would charge their clients 20% of the VAT that the company was able to claim from SARS.

However, it was also found that Hariram had inflated VAT claims for a number of clients and had pocketed the inflated amounts.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter applauded the investigators responsible for the successful conviction and sentencing on Tuesday.

"SARS is deeply committed to uprooting criminality, especially as it relates to tax-related matters. I am glad that the courts are taking these crimes seriously and handing down these severe sentences. Taxpayers need to understand that they will not get away with defrauding SARS, which is in effect a crime against the poor and vulnerable in our society, who depend on State assistance.

"My sincere thanks must go to our investigators, who put their skills to work in order to expose such blatant and criminal abuse of VAT. If it were not for their dedication and persistence, we would not be able to prosecute these criminals, who lack any sense of morality or integrity."

Kieswetter said individual taxpayers, who need to file income tax returns as part of Filing Season, need to take note that SARS will not tolerate any attempt to defraud the people of South Africa.

SARS said it would continue to provide clarity and certainty to taxpayers in order to meet their obligations by making it easy for them to comply. Equally, SARS vowed to make it hard and costly for those who are determined to engage in criminal malfeasance.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

With IBC, non-repayment of loan no more an option and company ownership no more a divine right: CAG Murmu

The insolvency law has led to a significant behavioural shift among borrowers as non-repayment of loan is no more an option and ownership of a firm is no more a divine right, Comptroller Auditor General of India G C Murmu said on Thursday....

Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 3 pc at 71,661 units in September

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL on Thursday reported a 2.71 per cent dip in total sales at 71,661 units for September. The company had sold 73,658 units sold in September last year, SMIPL said in a statement.We have already witnessed ...

Europeans, UK tell U.N. Navalny poisoning a 'threat to international peace, security'

The poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny constitutes a threat to international peace and security, Britain, France, Germany, Estonia and Belgium wrote in a letter to the United Nations Security Council, seen by Reuters on Thursday.We ...

ATF price up 2 pc, kerosene rate cut by Rs 2.19 per litre

Jet fuel ATF price was hiked by almost 2 per cent on Thursday, while rate of kerosene sold through PDS was cut by Rs 2.19 per litre as oil firms synced rates in line with international cost. The price of aviation turbine fuel ATF was raised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020