Left Menu
Development News Edition

GHMC fines building Rs 1 lakh for pumping cellar water on main road in Telangana

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fined a building Rs 1 lakh for pumping cellar water on the main road in Telangana's Rangareddy.

ANI | Rangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 02-10-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 09:20 IST
GHMC fines building Rs 1 lakh for pumping cellar water on main road in Telangana
Visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fined a building Rs 1 lakh for pumping cellar water on the main road in Telangana's Rangareddy. Cyberabad Commissionerate stated that "The Madhapur Traffic Police Station limits have many multilevel I.T. companies, star hotels, establishments, high raised residential apartments, colonies. Lakhs of the employees are visiting these companies daily to attend their jobs from all corners of the city and to proceed to their places daily by using their own transportation, public transportation, and cabs through ORR. Cyberabad Traffic Police has taken steps to provide services for employee safety and security, traffic-free journeys by deputing traffic police to regulate the traffic and to reach their workplaces in time safely."

"While regulating traffic for the software employees and public, the traffic police has received many complaints from road users i.e. M/S Sri Mukhi Builders, Opposite Cyber City Convention, Kondapur are pumping the cellar water on the main road. Due to this the water is flowing on the main road due to which people are facing a lot of problems to drive their vehicles in that location and also are also skidding off vehicles that is causing damage to the public property of road," the Commissionerate added. The Commissionerate further stated, previously we along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities visited the place and warned against the building management i.e. not to leave the cellar water on the Khanamet towards Kondapur road near the Cybercity convention.

"However, the said building management did not heed to the suggestion and also disobeyed the GHMC authority orders as well. Again, they were leaving the water on the main road continuously that is causing hindrance to traffic flow and there is a possibility of accidents as well as damaging of roads. On which we filed a requisition letter to GHMC authorities along with photocopies, for necessary action against the Sri Mukhi Builders," said Commissionerate. Cyberabad Traffic Police along with GHMC authorities visited the spot--M/S Sri Mukhi Builders, Opposite Cyber City Convention, Kondapur and found that the site management is pumping the cellar water on the main road as such the GHMC authorities have taken legal action and fined an amount of Rs. 1, 00,000 against spot M/S Sri Mukhi Builders under 674 of HMC Act, the Commissionerate stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.David Attenborough leads call for world to invest 500 billion a year to protect natureBritish broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the wo...

Microsoft expands Surface lineup; adds Laptop Go and updated Pro X

Microsoft has added two new members to the Surface family, the Surface Laptop Go featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen and the updated Surface Pro X featuring the Microsoft SQ 2 next-generation custom processor.The new Surface Laptop Go and Sur...

Enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, a new study shows. But losing weight, especially for people who were obese, and increasing physi...

Entertainment News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Harry Potter flies in London, playing Quidditch over Leicester Square and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Bon Jovi album 2020 asks questions about pandemic, race, policeJon Bon Jovi hits the hot-button social issues of America in 2020, his 15th studio album - the coronavirus pandemic, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020