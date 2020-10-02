President Kovind inaugurates 71st TB Seal Campaign
President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the 71st TB (Tuberculosis) Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:06 IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the 71st TB (Tuberculosis) Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "President Kovind inaugurates the 71st TB Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President of India, the official account run by his Secretary, tweeted.
This comes in line with the country's aim to end tuberculosis by 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded high priority for ending tuberculosis by 2025.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had last month announced that India has significantly reduced the number of missing TB patients from one million in 2016 to less than 0.5 million in 2019, with 2.4 million cases notified during the year. He had also expressed confidence that the country will be able to end tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
The Tuberculosis Association of India conducts a TB Seal Campaign to raise funds for the fight against Tuberculosis.
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsh Vardhan
- Narendra Modi
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Kovind
ALSO READ
Hopeful COVID-19 vaccine will be available in India next year: Harsh Vardhan
Need to focus on creating effective health systems for improved pandemic preparedness: Harsh Vardhan
Need to ensure access to COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines is fair and equitable: Harsh Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan moves Epidemic Diseases, Amendment Bill, 2020 for consideration in RS
30 COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development: Harsh Vardhan