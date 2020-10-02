President Kovind inaugurates 71st TB Seal Campaign

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the 71st TB (Tuberculosis) Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "President Kovind inaugurates the 71st TB Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President of India, the official account run by his Secretary, tweeted.

This comes in line with the country's aim to end tuberculosis by 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded high priority for ending tuberculosis by 2025.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had last month announced that India has significantly reduced the number of missing TB patients from one million in 2016 to less than 0.5 million in 2019, with 2.4 million cases notified during the year. He had also expressed confidence that the country will be able to end tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The Tuberculosis Association of India conducts a TB Seal Campaign to raise funds for the fight against Tuberculosis.