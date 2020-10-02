Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish PM calls for EU solidarity on Brexit bill, trade talks to go on

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday Britain must respect Brexit arrangements for the sensitive Irish border as this week's talks between the bloc and London failed to close the gaps on a new trade deal. The EU launched a legal case against Britain on Thursday for undercutting their divorce deal and a senior UK minister said differences remained in talks on a post-Brexit partnership in everything from trade to energy to transport.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:08 IST
Irish PM calls for EU solidarity on Brexit bill, trade talks to go on

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday Britain must respect Brexit arrangements for the sensitive Irish border as this week's talks between the bloc and London failed to close the gaps on a new trade deal.

The EU launched a legal case against Britain on Thursday for undercutting their divorce deal and a senior UK minister said differences remained in talks on a post-Brexit partnership in everything from trade to energy to transport. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to talk on the phone with the head of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday to assess negotiations on their future relationship and agree next steps.

Von der Leyen, EU leaders' chairman Charles Michel and Martin are due to update the summit of the bloc's 27 national leaders in Brussels on Friday. The EU and Ireland say Britain's new Internal Markets Bill threatens the Irish peace. "I'm looking forward to giving my assessment on the Brexit situation to my colleagues... in particular the importance of protecting (of) and the adherence to the Withdrawal Agreement and the Ireland protocol," Martin said.

"That is important in terms of trade, protection of jobs." The United Kingdom says it must break the divorce deal provisions on Ireland and Northern Ireland to allow England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to trade freely with each other if there is no post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

The passage of the UK's new Internal Market Bill setting that out through the lower house of parliament this week threw the tortuous Brexit process into a fresh crisis. Disagreements persist in the trade talks with the EU over state aid, fisheries and ways to solve disputes. The estranged allies would continue trade talks next week and until the next summit of the bloc's leaders due on Oct.15-16, sources told Reuters after this week's round of negotiations failed to resolve all the outstanding issues.

More talks have yet to be scheduled but would take place, according to an EU diplomat and an official with the bloc, who both follow Brexit. They spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity as negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost wrapped up this week's talks. The 27 national leaders in the bloc are due to next meet on Oct.15-16 to assess progress on Brexit, with time available by the end of the year to put a new deal in place running out.

The EU is adamant, however, that it would not implement any new UK deal as long as London undermines the divorce treaty. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam share stage, pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Days after reports of differences between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, both leaders were present to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. ...

Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthans Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said. The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri 12 and Akram 13 slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-In...

Google launches online exhibition of postcards inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

Inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, Google Arts Culture launched Be the Voices of Change via Postcards online exhibition on FridayOrganised in association with Kochi-based non-profit LetterFarms, the...

IPL 13: Everyone absorbed pressure very well, says Zaheer after triumph over Punjab

Mumbai Indians, Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan feels that players absorbed pressure very well in the game against Kings XI Punjab which the side won by 48 runs on Thursday. After losing a couple of early wickets, skipper Rohit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020