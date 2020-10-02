NATO's Stoltenberg wishes Trump, wife "speedy recovery"Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:53 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday wished Donald and Melania Trump a "speedy recovery" after the U.S. president and his wife tested positive for COVID.
"My best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. I hope they both have a speedy recovery from COVID-19," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter, using the handles of Trump and his wife.
