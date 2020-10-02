Left Menu
There's much to learn from Mahatma Gandhi's life and noble thoughts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a prayer meet for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Friday at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi and said there is much to learn from "his life and noble thoughts."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:34 IST
There's much to learn from Mahatma Gandhi's life and noble thoughts: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a prayer meet for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Friday at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi and said there is much to learn from "his life and noble thoughts." Earlier today, PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat.

The Prime Minister paid a floral tribute to Gandhi and paid respects to the leader. He tweeted on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi saying that there is much to learn from "his life and noble thoughts". "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. (ANI)

