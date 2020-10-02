Farm laws: Congress holds daylong protests across Haryana

Left Menu
The Congress on Friday held a daylong protest against the Centre’s farm laws in all 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana with party leaders vowing to force the government to withdraw the legislations. Likewise, we will stop his rally and won't allow him enter Haryana," Vij had told reporters. Rahul Gandhi is holding tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 4-6 to protest against the contentious new farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:40 IST
The Congress on Friday held a daylong protest against the Centre’s farm laws in all 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana with party leaders vowing to force the government to withdraw the legislations. Party workers sat on dharnas at various places, including Panchkula, Kaithal, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Mahendergarh.

They took out tractor rallies and protest marches, demanding that the "black laws" be rolled back. The Congress simultaneously protested against the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras with senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and state party chief Kumari Selja flaying the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the incident.

Kumari Selja led a protest in Mahendergarh. Addressing a dharna in Kaithal, Surjewala slammed the new farm laws as "anti-farmer" and "anti-labourer". He alleged that the BJP-led Union government wanted to undo efforts of the hard working farmers who ushered in the green revolution. "They want to snatch the livelihood of farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers.Through these laws, they want to extend benefits to some big corporates," he said.

"Till these anti-farmer laws are not rolled back, our struggle will continue. And we will rest only after we force the government to roll back these Acts,” said Surjewala. Selja too said the laws are meant to benefit big corporates.

The party will continue to raise the voice of farmers and force the government to withdraw the “anti-farmer” laws, she said. Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij slammed the opposition, telling reporters, “Farmers have understood their game. They know the opposition is trying to use their shoulder to further their political interests.” Vij on Thursday had said Rahul Gandhi’s proposed tractor rally won’t be allowed to enter Haryana. "They will not be allowed to disturb Haryana's atmosphere. Earlier, two Congress-sponsored rallies were stopped from entering the state. Likewise, we will stop his rally and won't allow him enter Haryana," Vij had told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi is holding tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 4-6 to protest against the contentious new farm laws. "Rahul will start his Kisan Mazdoor Yatra on October 4 from Punjab's Moga. On October 6, this yatra will enter Haryana from the Pehowa border," said Surjewala, adding if the BJP-JJP government tried to stop him from entering Haryana, Congress workers will court arrest.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala, Surjewala said both leaders are using helicopters to travel these days instead of going through the road due to people’s anger against their government. Surjewala also slammed the state government for its alleged failure to ensure smooth paddy procurement.

“Neither Khattar nor Dushyant Chautala has gone to a single mandi. Dushyant had said if farmers will not get MSP he will resign. Now, both Khattar and Dushyant should resign because they have failed to procure farmers’ crop,” he said. The daylong protest of the Congress was dubbed as the "Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas". The party has launched an over a month-long agitation against the laws..

