Mahindra FES rolls out Krish-e centres in Maharashtra

Mahindra and Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, on Friday said it has rolled out Krish-e centres in Maharashtra under its new 'Farming as a Service' business. Krish-e is a business vertical which will provide technology driven services which are progressive, affordable and accessible to farmers and aims to increase farmer income through digitally enabled services across the complete crop cycle, Mahindra said in a statement.

The company opened its first Krish-e centres in Aurangabad and Baramati, and later at six other locations across Maharashtra in Jalna, Wardha, Nanded, Pune, Daund and Solapur. Krish-e centres will soon roll out across other states in a phased manner, it said.

These centres have an omni channel approach where the farmer can avail personalised services through the Krish-e suite of digital apps and also reach out to Krish-e Sahayaks through its call centre. "Although investments and technological innovations in agriculture have improved output levels in India, productivity and farm incomes have great scope for further improvement.

"We want to do our part by making a difference in the way farming is done. With an increase in farmers' incomes as the core focus, our vision is to provide technology at competitive costs to Indian farmers and thereby enable them to rise," M&M Farm Equipment Sector (FES) President Hemant Sikka said. Through Krish-e, the company has already impacted over 1 lakh farmers with solutions tailored to demonstrate impact on cultivation costs, crop health and productivity, M&M FES Strategy and FaaS Senior Vice President Ramesh Ramachandran said.

"Krish-e currently has approximately 1,000 demo plots, where we work alongside farmers to showcase visible impact through a combination of agronomy inputs and advanced mechanisation solutions," he added..