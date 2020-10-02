Hathras incident: All four accused should be hanged, says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday demanded death sentence for all four accused in the alleged Hathras gangrape case. Speaking to ANI, he informed that he will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow on October 3.

"I had a plan to go to Hathras but the police have disallowed entry to anyone there. I will go to Lucknow tomorrow to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor. My demand is that all the four accused in the Hathras gang-rape case should be hanged to death," Athawale said. Responding to the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his way to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family on Thursday, the Union Minister said that the Wayanad MP was not manhandled by the Uttar Pradesh Police and he should have not tried to go to Hathras as section 144 is imposed there.

"If the police have imposed Section 144, then people should not go there. I do not think he should not have gone there," he said. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway here while they were on the way to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family, who had died while receiving treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. The duo was later released.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone. The 19-year-old had succumbed to injuries in the Safdarjung Hospital where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. (ANI)