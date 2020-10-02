Left Menu
UP CM Yogi Aditynath appoints Vineet Jaiswal as new Hathras SP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appointed Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shamli, as the new Hathras SP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appointed Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shamli, as the new Hathras SP. The moves comes as Adityanath gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT which is probing the torture and alleged gangrape case of a 19-year woman in Hathras who later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Hathras SP Vikrant Vir, Circle Officer (CO) Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and head constable Mahesh Pal have been suspended for the negligence in duty based on the first report submitted by the Special Investigating Team (SIT). According to the Chief Minister's office, narco polygraph tests will also be conducted of SP, DSP and other concerned officials.

The UP government had formed an SIT to probe the incident and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court. The Chief Minister had said earlier in the day that the government was committed to ensuring the safety of women.

"Those who even think of damaging the honour of our mothers and sisters will be destroyed. They will be given such punishment that it will serve as an example in future. Your UP government is committed to the safety and security of every mother and sister. This is our promise, our determination," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

An uproar has erupted over the incident with the opposition also raising questions over the manner in which the last rites of the woman were performed. The police has said that consent of family was taken for cremation. (ANI)

