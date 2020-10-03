ATDC ties up with 77 factories for skilling project: AEPC

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Saturday said its training arm ATDC has tied up with 77 manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu for a World Bank-funded skilling project. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said ATDC (Apparel Training and Design Centre) will impart three-month classroom training to 240 apprentices in five different courses followed by 12-month on-the-job training.

"We have received support letters from 77 factories based in Tirupur and Chennai apparel cluster for World Bank-funded Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project," he said in a statement. He added that courses were designed after consulting the industry so that they can have an upgraded workforce. "While the apprentices will earn a stipend of Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000 per month during the 12-month training period, they stand a good chance to get absorbed in the same factory," Sakthivel said.

STRIVE is a World Bank-funded project under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship with a total cost of Rs 2,200 crore (USD 318 million) aimed at improving the productivity at MSMEs in various industrial clusters, he said.