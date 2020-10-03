Congress and Left playing with lives and livelihoods of farmers: V Muraleedharan

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan slammed the opposition for their 'vicious' campaign against the recently passed Farm Laws adding that Congress and the Left were playing with the lives and livelihoods of farmers. Addressing a media conference here in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that the Narendra Modi Government has ensured a better future for the farmers by reforming the agriculture sector and passing two legislations that empower farmers and strengthens supply chains.

"Left parties are trying to hoodwink the people on non-issues regarding the farm laws. The laws are aimed at providing the freedom to the farmers and ease out the middlemen. It is not at all anti-farmer," Muraleedharan told ANI. He added, "It is a political gimmick. The Congress and the Left should stop this gimmick."

Speaking about the handling of the Hathras incident, he said that people must come in support of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "If somebody has committed a mistake, the state government is capable of taking action and it is ceased of the matter. I have seen reports of police officers being suspended so we should have confidence in the Chief Minister," he said.

Protests by farmers have been ongoing for the past few days over against the new laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

