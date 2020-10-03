Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong opposition to farm laws exposes its ‘dual character’: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Reminding the Congress of its commitment made in the party's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to repeal the Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) Act if voted to power and set agricultural trading free from restrictions, Nishank asked what troubles the party when the farmers are being “strengthened” by the Narendra Modi government through the farm laws.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:14 IST
Cong opposition to farm laws exposes its ‘dual character’: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” on Saturday said the Congress’ opposition to the farm laws has exposed its "dual character".  Reminding the Congress of its commitment made in the party's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to repeal the Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) Act if voted to power and set agricultural trading free from restrictions, Nishank asked what troubles the party when the farmers are being “strengthened” by the Narendra Modi government through the farm laws. He said the party's 2019 poll manifesto clearly reads that "Congress will repeal the Agricultural Produce Market Committees Act and make trade in agricultural produce -- including exports and inter-state trade-- free from all restrictions".  "But now when the Modi government has amended the Act to strengthen farmers, the Congress is misleading them," he said at a press conference here.

Accusing the Congress of doing nothing for farmers despite being in power for 55 years, Nishank said now when “real steps” aimed at strengthening them are being taken by the Centre, the party is feeling uneasy. Taking a dig at the opposition party, he said it did once announce a farm loan waiver for farmers “but that ended up in a scam”.  Terming the prime minister's concern for farmers “real”, Nishank said Rs 92,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of farmers across the country so far under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

"Rahul Gandhi had himself said in 2013 that Congress-ruled states will remove fruits and vegetables from the ambit of the APMC Act. And now his party is opposing the amendment in the APMC Act. It has exposed its dual character," he said.  The Union Education Minister said be it the farm laws or the new education policy, all of them are steps taken towards building a self-reliant India as envisioned by the prime minister. Giving the details of the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently, Nishank said the MSP regime will continue and so will the mandis but the farmers will also have the freedom to sell their produce outside the mandis if they so liked.

Under the new farm laws, farmers will also have the freedom to withdraw from a contract with a firm if they found something wrong with it, he said, claiming that the farm laws will also help double the income of farmers by 2022.  Accusing the Congress of “spreading lies and misleading” farmers about the new legislations, Nishank said if the party is sympathetic to farmers as it claims, it should explain why it did not implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission which was finally done by the Modi government  PTI ALM AQS AQS.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Study focuses on genetic variants influencing left and right handedness

Researchers have identified 48 genetic variants that influence if a person is left-handed, right-handed, or ambidextrous -- in the largest study of its kind. The study findings have been published in the journal Nature Human BehaviourThe re...

Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'a case of hanging and death by suicide': AIIMS medical board

The AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it a case of hanging and death by suicide, the premier institutes forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday. In its conclusive medico-leg...

Mumbai: 70-year-old woman murdered, case registered against unidentified individual

A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Mulund area of Mumbai. The crime was committed on Friday night at the victims house in Mulund area. The deceased woman has been identified as Maruti Laxman Gawli.I found the blood-stained body of...

Nepal Prime Minister's advisers test positive for COVID-19

Three advisers to Nepals Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said on Saturday they had tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 528 people in the country.Olis press, political and foreign affairs advisers told Reuters they ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020