Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narcotics Control Bureau busts international drug trafficking module, arrests four Afghan nationals

In an operation on September 29 and 30, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drug trafficking module, arrested four Afghan nationals and seized 380 gram of Afghan heroin from them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:57 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau busts international drug trafficking module, arrests four Afghan nationals
Four persons were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the bust of the International drug module. Image Credit: ANI

In an operation on September 29 and 30, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drug trafficking module, arrested four Afghan nationals and seized 380 gram of Afghan heroin from them. "NCB DZU has seized the Afghan heroin from DHL Couriers in Delhi which was concealed in a metal piston. The consignment was shipped from Afghanistan and was destined for Delhi. The contraband was concealed in a special cavity made inside the metal piston," the NCB said in a statement.

According to the NCB, the accused have been identified as Rahimullah Sakhizada, Shekib Ahmed, Abdullah and Agah Wali. All four arrested persons are Afghan refugees and were staying in Delhi. They were doing the drug business in the guise of being language interpreters. "They used to get instructions from their handler or the drug kingpin who is based in Afghanistan to collect parcel and hand it over to the next channel. The kingpin had created a multilayer of identities so that one person handing over the parcel did not know the identity of the next one," it added.

"Since the lockdown, the drug traffickers based in Afghanistan have identified a new route to traffic Afghan heroin through courier parcels. Earlier they used to send human carriers or swallowers who carried heroin in their stomach and transported it to India to their drug syndicate," NCB said. All the four accused have been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Study focuses on genetic variants influencing left and right handedness

Researchers have identified 48 genetic variants that influence if a person is left-handed, right-handed, or ambidextrous -- in the largest study of its kind. The study findings have been published in the journal Nature Human BehaviourThe re...

Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'a case of hanging and death by suicide': AIIMS medical board

The AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it a case of hanging and death by suicide, the premier institutes forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday. In its conclusive medico-leg...

Mumbai: 70-year-old woman murdered, case registered against unidentified individual

A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Mulund area of Mumbai. The crime was committed on Friday night at the victims house in Mulund area. The deceased woman has been identified as Maruti Laxman Gawli.I found the blood-stained body of...

Nepal Prime Minister's advisers test positive for COVID-19

Three advisers to Nepals Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said on Saturday they had tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 528 people in the country.Olis press, political and foreign affairs advisers told Reuters they ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020