Palghar: Fire breaks out at factory in Vasai

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, is in exceptionally good spirits and has been fever free for the last 24 hours, his doctors said on Saturday. President has been fever free for over ...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the EUs executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up Brexit talks to close significant gaps barring a new trade partnership. The two sides have said this...
Armenia said on Saturday it would use all necessary means to protect ethnic Armenians from attack by Azerbaijan, which said its forces had captured a string of villages in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Ignoring a Fr...
Irans Persepolis reached the Asian Champions League final on Saturday with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Saudi Arabias Al Nassr in Doha, despite finishing with 10 men and having lost their key striker to a six-month ban just hours bef...