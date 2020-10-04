Delhi CM participates in awareness campaign on dengue

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday participated in '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' - an awareness campaign on dengue.

"Tomorrow is the fifth Sunday of the campaign against dengue. This Sunday brings homework for all the children. Water that has accumulated in your home and surrounding areas has to be changed, call your friends too and ask them to do so. Come save your beloved Delhi from dengue," Delhi CM tweeted.

'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' is a campaign run by the Delhi government to raise awareness about hygiene and fighting dengue in the state. (ANI)