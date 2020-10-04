Left Menu
COVID-19: PIL in Delhi HC to release TB health visitors' pending salaries

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking the release of pending salaries of tuberculosis (TB) health visitors working in the chest clinics of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, presently involved substantially towards the control of the COVID-19 pandemic as corona warriors. They have not been paid the monthly salary since May, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST
COVID-19: PIL in Delhi HC to release TB health visitors' pending salaries
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking the release of pending salaries of tuberculosis (TB) health visitors working in the chest clinics of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, presently involved substantially towards the control of the COVID-19 pandemic as corona warriors. They have not been paid the monthly salary since May, 2020. Twenty-six TB health visitors, through Paramedical Technical Staff Welfare Association of the MCD, have approached the court for its direction to North Delhi Municipal Corporation to release the monthly salary along with all the associated allowances and benefits payable since May.

The petition filed through advocates Tarun Sharma and Akansha Kapoor clearly stated that the TB health visitors, in spite of the risk of bringing the infection home, have been selflessly working as corona warriors. Article 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950 binds the Respondent (North Delhi Municipal Corporation) to ensure an environment for the TB health visitors to lead a lifestyle with freedom and dignity. The respondent has in an arbitrary and illegal manner infringed the right to life of the TB health visitors, the plea read. It stressed that these 26 TB health visitors have not been paid the bonus, dearness allowance, leave travel concession and modified assured career progression since the Year, 2015.

"The petitioner association submitted a representation to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, on 28.08.2020 for the release of the monthly salary along with all the associated allowances and benefits to the aforesaid TB health visitors, but the same has gone in vain," it added. The petition copy also said that 87,000 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19 whereas 573 of the said workers have lost their lives while providing their services to control the spread of the virus. (ANI)

