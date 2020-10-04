Chennai Customs seize over Rs 39 lakh gold from passengers arriving from Dubai
Chennai Air Customs seized gold valued at Rs 39.5 lakhs from four passengers, who arrived from Dubai at the airport here on Sunday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 22:31 IST
The Chennai Air Customs said that gold was concealed in the socks and pockets of the pants of the passengers.
The combined weight of the gold seized was 758 grams, Customs said. (ANI)