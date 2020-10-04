Area commander among 5 Naxals arrested in Bihar
Bihar Police on Sunday arrested five Naxals including area commander Anil Yadav alias Sadam from Siswar village in Gaya district, confirmed Rajiv Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).
The SSP said that ammunition was also recovered from the site. (ANI)
