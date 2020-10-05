Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Minister holds meeting to address challenges arising from border reopening

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was consulted prior and during the meeting and fully endorses its outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:16 IST
Home Minister holds meeting to address challenges arising from border reopening
The visa-free status of citizens of some countries and territories was temporarily suspended at the start of the lockdown period. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has convened an inclusive meeting involving senior immigration officials and ports of entry managers to address challenges arising from the implementation of regulations pertaining to travel into the country.

This also includes the opening of the tourism industry and promoting trade in order to stimulate economic recovery.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was consulted prior to and during the meeting and fully endorses its outcome.

Visa-free status

The visa-free status of citizens of some countries and territories was temporarily suspended at the start of the lockdown period.

In line with government commitment to take urgent steps to address the economic and tourism stagnation brought about by the outbreak of COVID-19, the visa-free status of citizens from the following countries and territories has been re-instated:

South Korea

Spain

Italy

Germany

Hong Kong

Singapore

USA

UK

France

Portugal and

Iran

However, the visa-free status does not alter the current COVID-19 regulations.

Minister Motsoaledi has instructed officials to communicate this decision to the aviation industry, embassies and other stakeholders as a matter of urgency.

Guideline regulating the movement of goods

"The port managers have been instructed to adhere to the SADC protocol and guidelines regulating the movement of essential goods under COVID-19 regulations.

"The guidelines regulating truck drivers travelling across the border will continue to apply as has been the case for the past seven months," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The department said in view of the confusion regarding the 72 hours negative test requirement, it reiterated that business persons providing services across the borders of SADC are allowed multiple entry subject to producing a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure. This certificate is valid for 14 days.

Minister Motsoaledi is fully aware of the issue of airline and maritime crews and he has been informed that the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, is resolving the matter and a statement to that effect will hopefully be issued by the Minister of Transport today.

"Immigration officers will be required to assess the movement and place of origin of the traveller and not the country of origin of the airline concerned.

"Transit travellers through South Africa by air will be allowed to connect to their destinations, subject to them complying with applicable health protocols but need not produce the 72 hours negative certificate," the department said.

Visa services resume

As communicated on 30 September 2020, visa services, including submission of applications through VFS Global, have resumed in the following categories:

Visitor's visas, study visa, treaty visa, business visa, crew visa; medical treatment visa, relative's visa, general work visa, critical skills work visa, intra-company transfer work visa, retired person visa, corporate visa, exchange visa, waiver of the prescribed requirement, as contemplated in section 31(2)(c) and appeals or reviews contemplated in section 8 of the Immigration Act.

COVID-19 business travel

Any person from a country listed as having a high COVID-19 infection and transmission rate, who wishes to undertake business travel into South Africa, may, in writing, apply to the Minister of Home Affairs and demonstrate reasons for their request to enter the Republic for business purposes during the period of the national state of disaster.

Such applications must be directed to email Covid19BusinessTravel@dha.gov.za and supported by:

(a) A copy of passport and/or temporary residence visa

(b) Proof of business activities to be undertaken in the Republic

(c) Proof of travel itinerary and

(d) Proof of address or accommodation in the Republic

List of high-risk countries

The list of high-risk countries as published on 30 September 2020 is as follows:

Albaninia

Argentina

Armenia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Chile

Columbia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

France

Georgia

Greece

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Jamaica

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Luxemburg

Maldives

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Montenegro

Nepal

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Suriname

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Emirates

United Kingdom

USA

Venezuela

The list of these high-risk countries will be updated fortnightly and can be accessed on the Home Affairs website: www.dha.gov.za.

Immigration officers have been instructed to apply the requirements with a measure of flexibility in order to allow applications for business travel to be lodged at the ports of entry if and when necessary and await the outcome before entry into the Republic is allowed.

All other categories of travellers from medium and low-risk countries are required to produce a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure.

Any persons who fail to submit the certificate will be required to quarantine at his or her own cost.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message...

Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood. Expectations for...

Human smugglers forcefully eject migrants from Djibouti, 8 drown

Eight migrants who were forcefully ejected off a boat near Djibouti by smugglers drowned, while 12 are missing, according to reports. All the migrants were believed to be Ethiopians, returning to the Horn of Africa after being unable to rea...

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

Thai police said on Monday they would seek the extradition of the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, after Interpol issued a global red notice seeking his arrest over a deadly hit-and-run. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose whereabo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020