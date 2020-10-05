3,064 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 3,064 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number active cases to 45,024 in the state, a government official said. In a press conference here, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad informed that as many as 4,269 people were discharged after being recovered from the virus.

"In the last 24 hours, 3,064 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. Active cases stand at 45,024 while 3,66,321 people have been discharged - out of which 4,269 were discharged in the last 24 hours," Prasad said. With a spike of 74,442 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 66-lakh mark on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 66,23,816, including 9,34,427 active cases. The total number of to cured/discharged/migrated cases stood at 55,86,704. 903 deaths were also reported in last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,02,685, it added. (ANI)